CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

CAZ041-122345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-122345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Smoky. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Smoky. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Smoky. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ040-122345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-122345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and areas of dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s, except lower 80s in the hills. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western portions in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph western portions, diminishing after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Smoky. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Local northwest winds 15 to

25 mph western portions in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph western portions, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s except the 70s cooler beaches. Local

northwest 15 to 25 mph western portions in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-122345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ547-122345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-122345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except

the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around

70 except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ044-045-122345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s

except the mid to upper 70s far western portions,

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except lower to mid 80s far western portions. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

far western portions. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper

80s far western portions.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

far western portions.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 far western portions.

$$

CAZ088-122345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ059-122345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-122345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-122345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-122345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-122345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Smoky. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-122345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-122345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s except the mid to upper 60s on the Carrizo

Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-122345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the lower to mid 90s

at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ038-122345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ549-122345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Smoky. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-122345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Smoky.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Smoky. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

$$

