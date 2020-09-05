CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
046 FPUS56 KLOX 051002
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
CAZ041-060000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the
beaches to 104 to 114 inland. West winds 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at the
beaches to 104 to 114 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. South winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the
beaches to 95 to 100 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to 93 to 100 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ087-060000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s near the coast to
95 to 102 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the lower
to mid 80s across the interior.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 near the
coast to 97 to 102 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the lower to mid 80s across the interior.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to around 90 interior.
$$
CAZ040-060000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to 94 to
104 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at the beaches to 99 to 105
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the
beaches to the mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ039-060000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper 80s
cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower
to mid 80s in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except around 90 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
around 80 in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-060000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 116.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
$$
CAZ547-060000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 118.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
$$
CAZ088-060000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
$$
CAZ045-060000-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 117. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ044-060000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the lower 80s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ046-060000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 117 except 99 to 104 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 117 except 99 to 104 coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid 80s to around
90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100 except around 90 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-060000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 110 at low elevations to 91 to
100 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 112 at low elevations to 93 to
101 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 110 at low elevations to
the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-060000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 109 at low elevations to 91 to
100 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 110 at low elevations to 91 to
100 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 108 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-060000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
$$
CAZ052-060000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 108 at low elevations to 96 to
101 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20
mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 107 to 115 at low elevations to 98 to
105 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 113 at low elevations to 93
to 100 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-060000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to 93 to 103 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid
to upper 70s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to 98 to 108 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to 98 to 108 inland. Northwest winds 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
$$
CAZ035-060000-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
94 to 104 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid
to upper 70s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to 100 to 110 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to 99 to 109 inland. Northwest winds 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ036-060000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the upper 70s to mid 80s in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ037-060000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except around
80 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the Carrizo Plain.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-060000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 109 to 115 at low elevations to 101
to 107 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 105 to 112 at low elevations to 97
to 103 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 105 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around
90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-060000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.
$$
CAZ550-060000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to 90 to 100 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the mid to
upper 70s across the interior.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s near the coast to 92 to 102
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the 90s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the
upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to around 90 interior.
$$
CAZ549-060000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the mid to upper 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid
60s to around 70 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30
mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the
mid to upper 70s across the interior.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather