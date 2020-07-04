CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

333 FPUS56 KLOX 041106

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

408 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

CAZ041-042330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, except patchy morning low clouds and fog near the

beaches with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

CAZ040-042330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy dense fog along the coast in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

CAZ039-042330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

408 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny, except patchy morning low clouds and fog near the

beaches with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, mainly west of

Refugio.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, mainly west

of Refugio.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph between Refugio and Gaviota.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Strongest between Refugio and Gaviota. Diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ087-042330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

CAZ548-042330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-042330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ044-045-042330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ088-042330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ046-042330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ053-054-042330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Local north winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-042330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25

mph. Local gusts to 40 mph around Lake Palmdale in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25

mph. Local gusts to 40 mph around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ034-035-042330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in

the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-042330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ052-042330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-042330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-042330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-042330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-042330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-042330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

