CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
045 FPUS56 KLOX 180947
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
CAZ041-182345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches
in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds at the beaches in the evening spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds at the beaches in the evening spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-182345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-182345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds at the beaches in the evening spreading
inland. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds at the beaches in the evening spreading
inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-182345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70
cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s except around 60 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-182345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-182345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ046-182345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except around 70 coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-182345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ088-182345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ059-182345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
$$
CAZ054-182345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog on lower coastal slopes in the
morning, otherwise sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog on
lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to
lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on lower
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-182345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog on lower coastal slopes in the
morning, otherwise sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the 70s at high elevations. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
on lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to
lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog ob lower
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-182345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-182345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-182345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-182345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-182345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-182345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ549-182345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
$$
CAZ550-182345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
247 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
