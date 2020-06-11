CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

697 FPUS56 KLOX 111008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

CAZ041-120030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-120030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-120030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-120030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-120030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ547-120030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-120030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-120030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-120030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ059-120030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ054-120030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-120030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-120030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog . Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ036-120030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-120030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-120030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

CAZ550-120030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

