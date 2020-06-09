CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

clouds and fog.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80

inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 90s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

clouds and fog.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Below passes and canyons,

areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

