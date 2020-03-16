CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
_____
521 FPUS56 KLOX 161010
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
CAZ041-162330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-162330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ040-162330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid
40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-162330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ548-162330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-162330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-162330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows mid to upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ045-162330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-162330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around
40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ046-162330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of showers 40
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-162330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 4500 to
5000 feet. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 7 inches. Storm total snow
accumulation around 10 inches. Lows from the 30s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to
around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ053-162330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around 8 inches. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation
around 4 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 12 inches.
Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in
colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low
elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-162330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain decreasing after midnight. snow possible in the
foothills. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ052-162330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around 6 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet early in the afternoon,
then decreasing to 4000 feet late in the afternoon. Highs from
around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 4
inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 10 inches. Lows from
the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower
30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing
to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s
inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 50s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at the beaches to around 60 inland. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-162330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-162330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet late. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after
midnight, then decreasing to 2500 feet early in the morning. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm
total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper 30s to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ037-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ038-162330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds
15 to 25.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet early in
the morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows upper 20s to
mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500
feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-162330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to
30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-162330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
