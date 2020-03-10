CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

CAZ041-102345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-102345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-102345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-102345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20

percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 40

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-102345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-102345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-102345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ045-102345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-102345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ046-102345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs mid 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-102345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning and chance of thuderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with widespread showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening and a slight chance of thuderstorms

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-102345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning and chance of thuderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with widespread showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the evening and a slight chance of thuderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-102345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ052-102345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ034-102345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ035-102345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph gusts with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-102345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-102345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20

percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ037-102345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-102345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20

percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

CAZ550-102345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-102345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

