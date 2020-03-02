CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
541 FPUS56 KLOX 021155
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
CAZ041-030030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills,
areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
CAZ087-030030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ040-030030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ039-030030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ548-030030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Strongest in the foothills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ547-030030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Strongest western portion.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest
western portion.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ045-030030-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in the foothills.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ044-030030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in eastern portion,
otherwise winds variable 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper
30s in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ088-030030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ046-030030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North to northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around
40 colder valleys. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 40 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ054-030030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Storm total snow
accumulation around 4-6 inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to
50 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-030030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50
at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ059-030030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Storm total
snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet
until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper
40s in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ034-035-030030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-030030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ052-030030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ038-030030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ051-030030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ037-030030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except for patchy low clouds and dense fog
this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in fog.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around
40 in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s except the upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to around
40.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ549-030030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-030030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
355 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
