CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

CAZ041-170030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Between the Hollywood Hills and Malibu, Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Between the Hollywood Hills and Malibu, areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-170030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-170030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the beaches in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 to 30 mph in the

morning, shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-170030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph west of Refugio.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-170030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-170030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except around 40 western valley. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-170030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai

Valley. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-170030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ046-170030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-054-170030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-170030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-170030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ034-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-170030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ052-170030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-170030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog in the Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and

fog in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ549-170030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-170030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

418 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

