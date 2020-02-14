CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

30s colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except

the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog, then sunny in the afternoon.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog, then sunny in the afternoon.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

