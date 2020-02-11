CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

149 FPUS56 KLOX 111123

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

CAZ041-120215-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ087-120215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-120215-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ039-120215-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-120215-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-120215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph later in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-120215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds diminishing later in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Local northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ045-120215-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North to

northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph later in the afternoon

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ044-120215-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph later in the afternoon. Winds strongest near the LA

county line.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ046-120215-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ054-120215-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-120215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing in later in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-120215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.PRESIDENTS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-120215-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Local north winds 20

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-120215-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

CAZ035-120215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

CAZ036-120215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ051-120215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-120215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-120215-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-120215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ549-120215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENTS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

