CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

420 FPUS56 KLOX 080850 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1245 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

Updated for dense fog

CAZ041-081245-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ087-081245-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-081245-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ039-081245-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-081245-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ547-081245-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-081245-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder

valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-081245-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai

Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai

Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid

30s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-081245-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ059-081245-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s

in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-081245-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Storm total

snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet.

Storm total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-081245-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet.

Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid

30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-081245-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-081245-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro

Bay, Cambria, San Simeon

1245 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

CAZ035-081245-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

1245 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland.

CAZ036-081245-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

1245 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-081245-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-081245-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ038-081245-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ549-081245-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ550-081245-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

234 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

