CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

CAZ041-290045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Below passes and canyons...north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ087-290045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-290045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-290045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-290045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Local ortheast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-290045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-290045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ045-290045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-290045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ046-290045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-290045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 65 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-290045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNIMG IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers on the north slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-290045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ052-290045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-290045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

CAZ035-290045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. North winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-290045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-290045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ037-290045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ038-290045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-290045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the

coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.

CAZ549-290045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

