CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

CAZ041-180100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ087-180100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ547-180100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-180100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ046-180100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-180100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ054-180100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-180100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-180100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ044-045-180100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ053-180100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ039-180100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ035-180100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ036-180100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-180100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ038-180100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ034-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to

the mid 50s to around 60 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

CAZ051-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-550-180100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

