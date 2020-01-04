CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

533 FPUS56 KLOX 041116

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

CAZ041-050145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-050145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-050145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-050145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-050145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-050145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North to northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-050145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-050145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-050145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ059-050145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ054-050145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to mid to upper 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to

north 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph in the

afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear...except cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers at the Kern county line. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible

morning gusts to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers near the Kern county line. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to mid 20s to lower 30s colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-050145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except mostly with a slight chance

of snow showers near the Kern county line. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts

to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. 65 mph gusts

are possible in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers....mostly near the Kern county line. Highs from the upper

40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-050145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25

to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-050145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-050145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Local northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-050145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ051-050145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-050145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 55. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-050145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-050145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather