CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

739 FPUS56 KLOX 311150

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

CAZ041-010045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Hills and canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Hills

and canyons, north winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and

canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ087-010045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph into

the afternoon, focused in the hills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-010045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-010045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and canyons,

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Hills and canyons, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and

canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-010045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Hills and canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-010045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-010045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ045-010045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-010045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-010045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

65 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph into the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-010045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

65 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-010045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-010045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-010045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-010045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ035-010045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-010045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-010045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ037-010045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ038-010045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-550-010045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Kittell

