CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
739 FPUS56 KLOX 311150
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
CAZ041-010045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Hills and canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Hills
and canyons, north winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and
canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ087-010045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph into
the afternoon, focused in the hills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ040-010045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-010045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and canyons,
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Hills and canyons, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Hills and
canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-010045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Hills and canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-010045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-010045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ045-010045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-010045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-010045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
65 mph into the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph into the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-010045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
65 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 35
mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-010045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-010045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ052-010045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-010045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ035-010045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-010045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-010045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ037-010045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ038-010045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ549-550-010045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
303 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Kittell
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather