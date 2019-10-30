CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
679 FPUS56 KLOX 301025
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
CAZ041-310045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Hills and
canyons, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Otherwise, northeast winds 8 to 15 mph with local gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Hills and
canyons, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80
inland.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-310045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-310045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...diminishing to 20 to 30 with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-310045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-310045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest in the
foothills.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Winds
strongest in the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ547-310045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph, strongest west valley.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-310045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ045-310045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ044-310045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest in the eastern
half.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s in
the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Winds strongest in the eastern half.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20
mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest in the
eastern half.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-310045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 30
to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Winds strongest in the west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds
strongest in the west.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest in the west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ054-310045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds
diminishing in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-310045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds
diminishing in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-310045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 29. Local east winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except
the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-310045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-310045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Below passes and canyons,
areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Below passes and canyons,
areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-310045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
the 70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-310045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s.
$$
CAZ051-310045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to
upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-310045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 15
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s
and 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except
the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.
$$
CAZ038-310045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ549-310045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 25 to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the
lower 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70
interior.
$$
CAZ550-310045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
325 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior. East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
$$
ASR
