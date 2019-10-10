CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

602 FPUS56 KLOX 101006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

CAZ041-110115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Below

passes and canyons...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below

passes and canyons...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Below passes and

canyons...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ087-110115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-110115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-110115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s

in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-110115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in and near

to the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in and near to the foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in and near to the foothills in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-110115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog through mid

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-110115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

$$

CAZ045-110115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-110115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-110115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North to northeast

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 60 to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North to

northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 60 to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North to northeast

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 60 to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ054-110115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

to northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 65 to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North to northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 65

to 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

North to northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts from 65 to 75

mph. decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-110115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph becoming

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-110115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-110115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-110115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Local east winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland. Local east winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-110115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. East winds 10

to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 15 to 25

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. East winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-110115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-110115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior. East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-110115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather