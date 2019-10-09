CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

CAZ041-100100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the east with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Below passes and canyons...northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes and canyons...Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

Below passes and canyons...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

CAZ087-100100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

CAZ040-100100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-100100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph mainly west of Goleta.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-100100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ547-100100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-100100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ045-100100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-100100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ046-100100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to east

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to 55 mph and possible gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ054-100100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible

gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 30 to 45

mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible gusts to 65 mph.

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

CAZ053-100100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ059-100100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ052-100100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ034-100100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Locally dense

fog through mid morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-100100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Locally dense

fog through mid morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog . Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

CAZ036-100100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ051-100100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ037-100100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the Carrizo Plain. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ038-100100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ550-100100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ549-100100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

349 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

