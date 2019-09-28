CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

CAZ041-282330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

CAZ087-282330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ040-282330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ039-282330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph western of Goleta late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph west of

Goleta, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph west of Goleta late in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph west of Goleta,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-282330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-282330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-282330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ044-045-282330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-282330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ059-282330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

early, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local

gusts to 55 mph in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-282330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-282330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ052-282330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Areas of northWest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-282330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ037-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ038-282330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-282330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

CAZ550-282330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

