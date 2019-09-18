CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
_____
473 FPUS56 KLOX 181000
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
CAZ041-190030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-190030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-190030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Below passes
and canyons, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
North winds around 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below
passes and canyons, northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ087-190030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ044-045-190030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-190030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ548-190030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-190030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ088-190030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ054-190030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-190030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ053-190030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low cloud and fog near the
Kern County line late. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog
near the Kern County line. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-190030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the
interior slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s to around
80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-190030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-035-190030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-190030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-190030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley late. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ038-190030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ549-190030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the
mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-190030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
$$
Thompson
_____
