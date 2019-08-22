CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

CAZ041-222330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-222330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ547-222330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ548-222330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-222330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-222330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-222330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-222330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-222330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-222330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph near Lake Palmdale in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Local

gusts to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ039-222330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph between

Refugio and Gaviota in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower

90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-222330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ052-222330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 87 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-222330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ087-222330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-222330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-222330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

