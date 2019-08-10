CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

CAZ041-110100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-110100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ040-110100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ039-110100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below

passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Winds strongest west of Goleta.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below

passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Winds strongest west of Goleta.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-110100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-110100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-110100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-110100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ088-110100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ059-110100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-110100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ052-110100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest in the Santa Ynez range.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s

at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s

at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-110100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ037-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ051-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-110100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-110100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-110100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

