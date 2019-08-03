CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

912 FPUS56 KLOX 031034

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

CAZ041-032330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-032330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ547-032330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-032330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-032330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s except the mid 50s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-032330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper

80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

101 except the mid to upper 80s nearest the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower

to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s in the

hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the

upper 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-032330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-032330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-032330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-032330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ039-032330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local west to northwest 15 to 25

mph between Refugio and Gaviota in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening. Strongest western portion.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 70 in the hills. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s

in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s

in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-032330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-032330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from 92 to 100 at

low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 102. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 86 to

102. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 81 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-032330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ087-032330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the

mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to

around 90 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

$$

CAZ550-032330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-032330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

$$

Kaplan

www.weather.gov/losangeles

