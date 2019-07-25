CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
CAZ041-260015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
CAZ040-260015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
CAZ039-260015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Below passes and canyons, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches.
CAZ087-260015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
around 80 interior.
CAZ044-045-260015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-260015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ548-260015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
92 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-260015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ088-260015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
95 to 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
CAZ053-260015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
CAZ054-260015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high
elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-260015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to
104. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
CAZ052-260015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 103 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ051-260015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 97 to 104 at low
elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to
the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the
90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ034-260015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
CAZ035-260015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland.
CAZ036-260015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ037-260015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 103. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the
Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ038-260015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
CAZ549-260015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
CAZ550-260015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
Thompson
