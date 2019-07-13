CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
046 FPUS56 KLOX 131033
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
CAZ041-132345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-132345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
$$
CAZ040-132345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the the upper 70s
to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
$$
CAZ039-132345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper
60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s,
except upper 60s to mid 70s in the foothills. Areas of northwest
to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph below passes and
canyons, diminishing after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 70s
cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s,
except around 70 in the foothills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except upper
60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ548-132345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs
91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-132345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ046-132345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-132345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100, except the 80s far western
portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s, except lower to
mid 80s far western portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s, except the
lower to mid 80s far western portion. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 far western portion.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-132345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ059-132345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-132345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Areas of southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph late
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest
through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-132345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gust to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-132345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Highs from 94 to 104 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-132345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s nearest the
coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ037-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ051-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-132345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ549-132345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid
60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-132345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
333 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid
70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
$$
_____
