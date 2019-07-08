CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019

234 FPUS56 KLOX 081009

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

CAZ041-090030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ087-090030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 70

near the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ040-090030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...ASunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80

inland.

CAZ039-090030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-090030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-090030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-090030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-045-090030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ088-090030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ059-090030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

CAZ054-090030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-090030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s

at high elevations.

CAZ052-090030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-090030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-090030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ037-090030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 87 to 100.

CAZ051-090030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-090030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

90 to 100.

CAZ549-090030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ550-090030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

