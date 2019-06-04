CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
CAZ041-042330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
CAZ040-042330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
CAZ547-042330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ548-042330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
CAZ046-042330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ045-042330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-042330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around
70 nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to
mid 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 nearest the coast.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-042330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
CAZ039-042330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ059-042330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Local gusts
to 45 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ054-042330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower
90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high
elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on
the coastal slopes after midnight. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s
to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog along the coastal slopes after midnight. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 70s
and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at
high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s
to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations
to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-042330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high
elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to
around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to
mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to
upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
CAZ052-042330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper
60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to
the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper
60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s
to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s
to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-042330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ036-042330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ037-042330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds around
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
around 90. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ051-042330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high
elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the coastal slopesin the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid
80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s
to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at
high elevations. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
CAZ038-042330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs around 90.
CAZ549-550-042330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s
to around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and
fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the
coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ087-042330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
308 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
