CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

386 FPUS56 KLOX 281008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

CAZ041-290000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-290000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-290000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-290000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-290000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-290000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ046-290000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-290000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ088-290000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ059-290000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-290000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-290000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-290000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-290000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-290000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-290000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-290000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

