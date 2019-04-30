CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

944 FPUS56 KLOX 301024

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

CAZ041-010030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-010030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-010030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ039-010030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-010030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-010030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-010030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ044-045-010030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-010030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ059-010030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon in the western foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50

mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-010030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on

the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-010030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

CAZ052-010030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

CAZ034-035-010030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ036-010030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-010030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-010030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ038-010030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-010030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

CAZ550-010030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

