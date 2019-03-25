CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019

_____

055 FPUS56 KLOX 251022

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

CAZ041-252330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-252330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-252330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ039-252330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-252330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-252330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-252330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-252330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-252330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-252330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-252330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-252330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ052-252330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-252330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-252330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-252330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-252330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-252330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather