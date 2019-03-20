CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

CAZ041-210045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-210045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-210045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-210045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ548-210045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-210045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-210045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ045-210045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-210045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of showers 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ046-210045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ054-210045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 2 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Storm

total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-210045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Storm

total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-210045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ034-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-210045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ036-210045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ038-210045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ037-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ052-210045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ051-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ550-210045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-210045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

