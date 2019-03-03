CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,

Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except around

50 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs from around 50 at the beaches

to the mid to upper 50s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around

50. South winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows from the

mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

234 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

