CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower 40s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

