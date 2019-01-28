CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

CAZ041-290030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-290030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-290030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-290030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-290030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-290030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in

the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ044-045-290030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-290030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ046-290030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-290030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s and

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-290030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-290030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ034-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ035-290030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-290030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ052-290030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

CAZ038-290030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ051-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ037-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ549-290030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ550-290030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

319 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

