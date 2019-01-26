CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph mainly west Hollywood

Hills to Leo Carrillo.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. North to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph foothills.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest near the LA county line.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest

near the LA county line.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Lows mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around

80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

956 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Update

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

