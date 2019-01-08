CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

938 FPUS56 KLOX 081143

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

CAZ041-090115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ087-090115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-090115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ039-090115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-090115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ547-090115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ088-090115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ045-090115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ044-090115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ046-090115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ054-090115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-090115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-090115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ052-090115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mostly in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after noon. Highs

mostly in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mostly in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows mostly in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain north of Morro

Bay in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows mid40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

$$

CAZ035-090115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely after noon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-090115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ051-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs upper 40s and 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ037-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs lower to mid 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-090115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-090115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-090115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

ASR

