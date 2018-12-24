CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

301 FPUS56 KLOX 241133

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

CAZ041-250115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less early. Highs mid 60s to

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-250115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Winds strongest on

the western side and the higher terrain.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest on the western side

and the higher terrain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 35 mph in

the evening. Winds strongest on the western side and the higher

terrain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-250115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-250115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. North winds 20 to 35 mph with possible gusts to

60 mph diminishing after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-250115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less through mid morning.

Highs mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-250115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less through

mid morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-250115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ045-250115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-250115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a 40

percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-250115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-250115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely near the Kern

county line and a chance of showers elsewhere. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches near the Kern county line and up to an

inch elsewhere. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a

chance of a snow shower near the Kern county line in the evening.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-250115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy with showers

becoming likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 2 inches. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely especially near

the Kern county line. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers near the Kern County line. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-250115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to

around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-250115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the upper

50s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to around 60 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ035-250115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-250115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ037-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-250115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-250115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-250115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

ASR

_____

