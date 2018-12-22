CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
549 FPUS56 KLOX 221558 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
CAZ041-230015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-230015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ040-230015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-230015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ548-230015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-230015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-230015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ045-230015-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ044-230015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-230015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ054-230015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-230015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from
the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid
30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-230015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
$$
CAZ052-230015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
a slight chance of showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-230015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog
in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to around 60 inland.
$$
CAZ035-230015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ036-230015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ051-230015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-230015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-230015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ550-230015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-230015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather