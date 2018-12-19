CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

330 FPUS56 KLOX 191101

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

CAZ041-200145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-200145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-200145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Below passes

and canyons, local north winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-200145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-200145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai

Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-200145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-200145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-200145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-200145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-200145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-200145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the lower 40s in the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ053-200145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-200145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ034-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-200145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-200145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-200145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-200145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-200145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather