CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
501 FPUS56 KLOX 152154
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
CAZ041-161215-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-161215-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-161215-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-161215-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-161215-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ547-161215-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-161215-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ045-161215-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-161215-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ046-161215-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around
60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 40s colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-161215-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-161215-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-161215-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ052-161215-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-161215-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ035-161215-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ036-161215-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-161215-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ037-161215-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-161215-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-161215-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ549-161215-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
154 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather