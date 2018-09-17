CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
868 FPUS56 KLOX 172118
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
CAZ041-181130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ087-181130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ040-181130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ039-181130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ548-181130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ547-181130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ046-181130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
CAZ088-181130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-181130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ053-054-181130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
CAZ059-181130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ052-181130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-181130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ036-181130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ037-181130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the
Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-181130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ038-181130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ549-550-181130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
218 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
