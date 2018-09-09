CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

665 FPUS56 KLOX 091056

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

CAZ041-092315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

CAZ087-092315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

CAZ040-092315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-092315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Strongest western portion.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning,

clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-092315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-092315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ044-045-092315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Except patchy dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s and

90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest

the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-092315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ046-092315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ053-054-092315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-092315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ034-035-092315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-092315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ052-092315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-092315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-092315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-092315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-092315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

CAZ550-092315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

356 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

