CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

604 FPUS56 KLOX 080247

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

CAZ041-081115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-081115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog otherwise mostly clear. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-081115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-081115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-081115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-081115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

224 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid 80s to around

90 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-081115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-081115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.

$$

CAZ053-081115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 103 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-081115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ039-081115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog otherwise mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less.West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ034-035-081115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

224 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to 90 to

100 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-081115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-081115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

224 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-081115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-081115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

745 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ550-081115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

224 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-081115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

224 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Gomberg/MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather