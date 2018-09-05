CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

138 FPUS56 KLOX 051102

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

CAZ041-060000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-060000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-060000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-060000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest winds 15 and 25

mph in the afternoon. Strongest western portion.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Strongest

western portion.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-060000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-060000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-060000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to

mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-060000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-060000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ059-060000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ054-060000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-060000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-060000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West to

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-060000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-060000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-060000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas River Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-060000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-060000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-060000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-060000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

402 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

Kaplan

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather