CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
790 FPUS56 KLOX 240335
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
830 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
CAZ041-241130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s
to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-241130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper
60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ547-241130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ548-241130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-241130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-241130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ088-241130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-054-241130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-241130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ039-241130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
830 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons. Isolated
gusts to 40 mph near Gaviota.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting locally to the
north.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-035-241130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-241130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ052-241130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
830 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph through passes and canyons of Santa Ynez Range.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-038-051-241130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ087-241130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ550-241130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ549-241130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
233 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
$$
Gomberg/MW
_____
