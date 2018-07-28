CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

810 FPUS56 KLOX 281204

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

CAZ041-282330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading inland.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

$$

CAZ087-282330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, the low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

$$

CAZ040-282330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading inland.

Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

$$

CAZ039-282330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading inland.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the 70s cooler beaches. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler

beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-282330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 98s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ547-282330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ046-282330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 90s, except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 90s, except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to 101,

except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to 101,

except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101, except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101, except in the 80s on coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s, except in the lower to mid 80s on coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ044-045-282330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s nearest

the coast.

$$

CAZ088-282330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 104.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

$$

CAZ059-282330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 97 to

107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

$$

CAZ054-282330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 97

to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

95 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-282330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-282330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the upper

80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-282330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley early,

otherwise sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ549-282330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-282330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

