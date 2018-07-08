CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

CAZ041-090145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to around 90

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

CAZ087-090145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

CAZ040-090145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

the beaches to the upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80

at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland.

CAZ039-090145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes and canyons north winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-090145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-090145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-090145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ044-045-090145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-090145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 60s to around 70. Southwest evening winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ059-090145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 97 to

107. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ054-090145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

97 to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-090145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90

at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ052-090145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-090145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West afternoon winds near 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70

in the Carrizo Plain. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 100.

CAZ051-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 98

to 105 at low elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-090145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

CAZ549-090145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

near the coast to around 70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

CAZ550-090145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

410 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

