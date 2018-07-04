CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

182 FPUS56 KLOX 041030

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CAZ041-042345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to 95 to 105

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

the beaches to 95 to 105 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

CAZ087-042345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast

to 92 to 102 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near

the coast to 92 to 102 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the 80s interior.

CAZ040-042345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the mid 90s to around 100 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

the beaches to the mid 90s to around 100 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

CAZ039-042345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local northwest winds

15 to 25 mph late in the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except 70s in the hills. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s

cooler beaches. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. LocaL Gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the mid 70s to mid 80s in

the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to

mid 80s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s,

except 70s to lower 80s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s,

except around 70 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ548-042345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ547-042345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s and 70s, except 80s in the foothills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s,

except 80s in the foothills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ046-042345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 110 except 90s

coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s to around 100,

except upper 80s coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes

CAZ088-042345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

CAZ044-045-042345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s,

except lower to mid 70s in the foothills. North winds around 15

mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 112. Areas of north winds 15 to 20

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s and 70s, except lower to mid 80s in the

foothills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s,

except around 80 in the foothills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s,

except 70s in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s,

except lower 70s foothills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ053-054-042345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds, fog and drizzle on

the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-042345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102.

CAZ052-042345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas morning low clouds, fog and

drizzle. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 110 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations

to the upper 80s and 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations

to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle in the morning

clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at the beaches to 91 to 101 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

CAZ036-042345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ037-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s, except 70s on the

Carrizo plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s,

except 70s on the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 on the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60

except the mid 60s to lower 70s on the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ051-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 102.

CAZ038-042345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with local drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102.

CAZ549-042345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-042345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

